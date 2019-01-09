Hanwha Q Cells (HQCL) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Hanwha Q Cells (NASDAQ:HQCL) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Hanwha Q Cells from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of HQCL opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Hanwha Q Cells has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $9.84. The company has a market cap of $813.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.91 and a beta of 0.45.

Hanwha Q Cells (NASDAQ:HQCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Hanwha Q Cells had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $559.30 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hanwha Q Cells stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd -ADR (NASDAQ:HQCL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hanwha Q Cells Company Profile

Hanwha Q CELLS Co, Ltd., a solar energy company, develops, manufactures, and sells solar cells and photovoltaic (PV) modules in South Korea, the United States, Europe, Japan, Australia, the People's Republic of China, India, Turkey, and internationally. Its principal products include PV cells, PV modules, silicon ingots, and silicon wafers.

