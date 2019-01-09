Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG) Position Reduced by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 303,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,881 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $13,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Comerica Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOG opened at $36.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.29%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

