HB Fuller (FUL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 16th. Analysts expect HB Fuller to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE FUL opened at $43.66 on Wednesday. HB Fuller has a 1 year low of $39.61 and a 1 year high of $59.58. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Get HB Fuller alerts:

In other news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 4,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $189,975.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,071.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FUL. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of HB Fuller from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of HB Fuller from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of HB Fuller in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.11.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “HB Fuller (FUL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/09/hb-fuller-ful-scheduled-to-post-quarterly-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

About HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Americas Adhesives; EIMEA (Europe, India, Middle East and Africa); Asia Pacific; Construction Products; Engineering Adhesives; and Royal Adhesives.

Featured Article: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for HB Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HB Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.