HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Evofem Biosciences (EVFM)

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $12.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 213.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EVFM. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $9.00 price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Evofem Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.70.

Shares of EVFM opened at $3.99 on Monday. Evofem Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $12.56.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.34). Sell-side analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will post -5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVFM. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 6,497.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 733,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 722,643 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,319,000. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $879,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

