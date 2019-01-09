HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) Director Jana Partners Llc Sells 1,567,262 Shares

HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Director Jana Partners Llc sold 1,567,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $59,320,866.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jana Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 4th, Jana Partners Llc sold 588,300 shares of HD Supply stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $22,184,793.00.

HD Supply stock opened at $37.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.05. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $34.49 and a 52 week high of $46.29.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 38.09%. HD Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HDS shares. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of HD Supply in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HD Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.30.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HD Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in HD Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in HD Supply by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HD Supply by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HD Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

