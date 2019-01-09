Head to Head Analysis: Farmers Capital Bank (FFKT) vs. Emclaire Financial (EMCF)

Farmers Capital Bank (NASDAQ:FFKT) and Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Farmers Capital Bank and Emclaire Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers Capital Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Emclaire Financial $31.42 million 2.67 $4.27 million N/A N/A

Emclaire Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers Capital Bank.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.5% of Farmers Capital Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Emclaire Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Farmers Capital Bank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Emclaire Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Farmers Capital Bank and Emclaire Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers Capital Bank N/A N/A N/A Emclaire Financial 13.65% 9.01% 0.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Farmers Capital Bank and Emclaire Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers Capital Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00 Emclaire Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Farmers Capital Bank presently has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Given Farmers Capital Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Farmers Capital Bank is more favorable than Emclaire Financial.

Dividends

Farmers Capital Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share. Emclaire Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Emclaire Financial has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Emclaire Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Emclaire Financial beats Farmers Capital Bank on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmers Capital Bank

Farmers Capital Bank Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Frankfort, Kentucky. Their bank affiliate United Bank & Capital Trust Company operates 34 banking locations in 21 communities throughout Central and Northern Kentucky.

About Emclaire Financial

Emclaire Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family mortgage loans, residential and commercial mortgages loans, home equity loans, and commercial business and commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as loans for automobile purchases, home improvements not secured by real estate, capital, and other personal expenditures, as well as unsecured revolving personal lines of credit and overdraft protection. The company, through its subsidiary, Emclaire Settlement Services, LLC, also provides real estate settlement services. As of January 26, 2018, it operated through 17 retail branch offices in Venango, Allegheny, Butler, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Jefferson, and Mercer counties in Pennsylvania, as well as in Hancock County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Emlenton, Pennsylvania.

