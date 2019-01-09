Head-To-Head Analysis: Premier Oil (PMOIY) vs. China Oilfield Services (CHOLY)

Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) and China Oilfield Services (OTCMKTS:CHOLY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get Premier Oil alerts:

China Oilfield Services pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Premier Oil does not pay a dividend. China Oilfield Services pays out 750.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk and Volatility

Premier Oil has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Oilfield Services has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Premier Oil and China Oilfield Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Premier Oil 1 3 1 0 2.00 China Oilfield Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Premier Oil and China Oilfield Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier Oil N/A N/A N/A China Oilfield Services -0.59% -0.33% -0.16%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Premier Oil and China Oilfield Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premier Oil $1.06 billion 0.68 -$253.80 million N/A N/A China Oilfield Services $2.57 billion 0.60 $4.89 million $0.02 853.50

China Oilfield Services has higher revenue and earnings than Premier Oil.

Summary

Premier Oil beats China Oilfield Services on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Premier Oil

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe. Premier Oil plc was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About China Oilfield Services

China Oilfield Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated offshore oilfield services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Drilling Services, Well Services, Marine Support Services, and Geophysical and Surveying Services. The Drilling Services segment provides drilling, module rigs, land drilling rigs, and drilling rigs management services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated and managed a total of 43 drilling rigs, including 32 jackup drilling rigs and 11 semi-submersible drilling rigs; 3 accommodation rigs; and 5 module rigs. The Well Services segment offers onshore and offshore well services, including logging, drilling and completion fluids, directional drilling, cementing, well completion and workover, stimulation, etc. The Marine Support Services segment owns and operates offshore vessels that provide services for offshore oil and gas fields exploration, development, construction, and production. This segment also offers anchor handling for various water level, towing of drilling rigs/engineering barges, oil lifting, offshore transportation, standby, firefighting, rescue, oil spill assisting, and other marine support services. It operates and manages approximately 130 vessels, including AHTS vessels, platform supply vessels, and oilfield standby vessels. The Geophysical and Surveying Services segment provides offshore seismic acquisition, offshore geo-surveying, seismic data processing and interpretation, and underwater engineering services. It owns five towing streamer seismic vessels, one professional source vessel professional source vessel, two undersea cable team, five integrated marine surveying vessels, and two support vessels. China Oilfield Services Limited also issues bonds. The company is based in Beijing, China. China Oilfield Services Limited is a subsidiary of China National Offshore Oil Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.