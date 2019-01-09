Head-To-Head Comparison: LRAD (LRAD) and Universal Electronics (UEIC)

LRAD (NASDAQ:LRAD) and Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LRAD and Universal Electronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LRAD $26.31 million 3.01 -$3.74 million N/A N/A Universal Electronics $695.79 million 0.58 -$10.32 million $2.81 10.40

LRAD has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Universal Electronics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for LRAD and Universal Electronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LRAD 0 0 1 0 3.00 Universal Electronics 0 1 2 0 2.67

LRAD presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 46.44%. Universal Electronics has a consensus target price of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.21%. Given Universal Electronics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Universal Electronics is more favorable than LRAD.

Profitability

This table compares LRAD and Universal Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LRAD -14.49% -5.11% -4.33% Universal Electronics 0.89% 11.88% 5.37%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.6% of LRAD shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of LRAD shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Universal Electronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

LRAD has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Electronics has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Universal Electronics beats LRAD on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

LRAD Company Profile

LRAD Corporation designs, develops, and commercializes directed sound technologies and products in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It develops directed acoustic communication systems that focus sound over short and long distances. The company offers directional and omnidirectional acoustic systems and accessories. It offers Long Range Acoustic Device primarily for government, military, law enforcement, homeland and international security, private and commercial security, border security, maritime security, and wildlife preservation and control markets. The company was formerly known as American Technology Corporation and changed its name to LRAD Corporation in March 2010. LRAD Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc. develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information. It also provides proprietary and standards-based RF sensors designed for residential security, safety, and automation applications; AV accessories; and wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers, and connected accessories for intelligent energy management systems. In addition, the company licenses intellectual property comprising its patented technologies, trademarks, and database of home connectivity software and control codes. It serves cable and satellite television service providers, and original equipment manufacturers; software development companies; subscription broadcasting providers; hospitality system integrators; and retail, private label, pro-security installation, and personal computing companies. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors in the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, the Middle East, Mexico, Latin America, the People's Republic of China, various countries in Asia, and internationally under the One For All and Nevo brands. Universal Electronics Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

