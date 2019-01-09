Head-To-Head Survey: Great Western Bancorp (GWB) & Glacier Bancorp (GBCI)

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) and Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Great Western Bancorp and Glacier Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Western Bancorp $555.45 million 3.46 $157.91 million $2.90 11.49 Glacier Bancorp $487.26 million 7.27 $116.37 million $1.75 23.95

Great Western Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Glacier Bancorp. Great Western Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Glacier Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Great Western Bancorp has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glacier Bancorp has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Great Western Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Glacier Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Great Western Bancorp pays out 34.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Glacier Bancorp pays out 59.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Great Western Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Glacier Bancorp has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Great Western Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Great Western Bancorp and Glacier Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Western Bancorp 28.43% 9.51% 1.43% Glacier Bancorp 26.36% 11.96% 1.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Great Western Bancorp and Glacier Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Western Bancorp 0 2 4 0 2.67 Glacier Bancorp 0 3 1 0 2.25

Great Western Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $46.50, indicating a potential upside of 39.56%. Glacier Bancorp has a consensus target price of $42.75, indicating a potential upside of 1.98%. Given Great Western Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Great Western Bancorp is more favorable than Glacier Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.5% of Glacier Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Great Western Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Glacier Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Great Western Bancorp beats Glacier Bancorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agribusiness banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing savings and money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time certificates of deposits, as well as NOW accounts. It also provides agricultural loans; commercial and industrial loans, including working capital and other shorter-term lines of credit, fixed-rate and variable rate loans; commercial real estate (CRE) loans comprising owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied CRE loans, multifamily residential real estate loans, and construction and development loans; short-term working capital funding, long-term land-related lending, and other tailored services; and residential mortgage, home equity, home equity lines of credit and general lines of credit, and auto loans and other loans. In addition, the company offers cash management services, online business deposit, and wire transfer services; credit cards; crop insurance; online, telephone, and mobile banking services; and wealth management solutions consisting of financial planning, private banking, investment management, and trust services through associations with third party vendors, including a registered broker-dealer and investment adviser. It serves retail customers; grain and protein producers; and small and mid-sized businesses in various industries, including ancillary agribusiness services, freight and transport, healthcare, and tourism. As of September 30, 2017, the company's branch network consisted of 173 branches located in 129 communities in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota, as well as operated 162 ATMs and 21 company-owned ATMs at off-site locations. The company was founded in 1935 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing deposits, interest bearing negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides construction and permanent loans on residential real estate; consumer land or lot acquisition loans; unimproved land and land development loans; and residential builder guidance lines comprising pre-sold and spec-home construction, and lot acquisition loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans to purchase, construct, and finance commercial real estate properties; consumer loans secured by real estate, automobiles, or other assets; second mortgage loans; home equity loans consisting of 1-4 family junior lien mortgages, and first and junior lien lines of credit secured by residential real estate; and agriculture loans. Further, the company provides mortgage origination services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated in 145 locations in Montana, Idaho, Utah, Washington, Wyoming, Colorado, and Arizona. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Kalispell, Montana.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.