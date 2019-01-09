Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) Shares Up 8.2%

Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) shot up 8.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.41 and last traded at $31.94. 1,274,040 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 747,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.52.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HIIQ shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Health Insurance Innovations to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $459.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.35.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.39 million. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Health Insurance Innovations Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Health Insurance Innovations news, Director Robert S. Murley purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.85 per share, for a total transaction of $200,525.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Partners L.L.C. Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth $1,598,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,692,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,012,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,748,000 after purchasing an additional 57,800 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 25,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 529.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 75,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provides three months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products, including pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies.

