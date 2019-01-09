Helen of Troy (HELE) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.70-7.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.535-1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.Helen of Troy also updated its FY19 guidance to $7.70-7.95 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $115.92 on Wednesday. Helen of Troy has a fifty-two week low of $81.10 and a fifty-two week high of $145.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HELE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. BidaskClub cut Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America set a $151.00 target price on Helen of Troy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.67.

In other news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $78,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $62,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

