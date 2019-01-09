Hess (HES) Shares Gap Up to $45.69

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $47.88, but opened at $45.69. Hess shares last traded at $47.72, with a volume of 226832 shares.

HES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Hess in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Mizuho set a $55.00 price target on shares of Hess and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Hess in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.87.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of -10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.43. Hess had a negative net margin of 47.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently -21.69%.

In other Hess news, insider Michael R. Turner sold 4,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $235,348.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HES. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,368,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 170.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 804,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,564,000 after acquiring an additional 506,900 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 659,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,184,000 after acquiring an additional 361,672 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,289,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Hess by 1,660.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 267,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,162,000 after purchasing an additional 252,485 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile (NYSE:HES)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

