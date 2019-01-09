Highwater Wealth Management LLC Takes $119,000 Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Astor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 96,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.10. The stock had a trading volume of 34,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,540. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.62 and a fifty-two week high of $102.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th were issued a $0.7547 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 17th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

