Highwater Wealth Management LLC Takes $165,000 Position in Ecolab Inc. (ECL)

Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,752,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $526,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,429 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,762,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,060,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,893 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,797,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,612,000 after acquiring an additional 742,376 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,291,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,291,000 after acquiring an additional 611,370 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth $81,867,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ECL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Ecolab from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ecolab from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ecolab from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.47.

ECL traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $149.09. The company had a trading volume of 23,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,560. The firm has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.74 and a 1 year high of $162.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 19.13%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 39.23%.

In other Ecolab news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 40,025 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $6,412,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 558,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,394,323.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie S. Biller sold 2,811 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total value of $450,884.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,277,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications for industrial customers; and cleaning and sanitizing solutions for the food and beverage, and textile care industries.

