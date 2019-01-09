Highwater Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 0.4% of Highwater Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 51,601,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,951,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,362 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,250,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,167,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,540,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,617,000 after purchasing an additional 80,807 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3,146,008.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,375,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,822,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,693,000 after purchasing an additional 391,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.75. 149,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,031,140. The stock has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $55.38 and a 52-week high of $79.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 12.65%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 57.99%.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 9,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $616,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank set a $79.00 target price on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Stephens started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 price objective on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.91.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/09/highwater-wealth-management-llc-takes-position-in-emerson-electric-co-emr.html.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.