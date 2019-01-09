Hilton Hotels (HLT) & Tropicana Entertainment (TPCA) Financial Analysis

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) and Tropicana Entertainment (OTCMKTS:TPCA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Hilton Hotels pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Tropicana Entertainment does not pay a dividend. Hilton Hotels pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hilton Hotels has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Hilton Hotels and Tropicana Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hilton Hotels 15.51% 63.76% 5.58% Tropicana Entertainment 5.77% 5.62% 4.35%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.5% of Hilton Hotels shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Hilton Hotels shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 83.9% of Tropicana Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hilton Hotels and Tropicana Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hilton Hotels $9.14 billion 2.33 $1.26 billion $2.00 35.93 Tropicana Entertainment $898.19 million 0.00 $49.84 million N/A N/A

Hilton Hotels has higher revenue and earnings than Tropicana Entertainment.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hilton Hotels and Tropicana Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hilton Hotels 0 5 13 1 2.79 Tropicana Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hilton Hotels currently has a consensus price target of $84.18, indicating a potential upside of 17.15%.

Risk & Volatility

Hilton Hotels has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tropicana Entertainment has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hilton Hotels beats Tropicana Entertainment on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise; and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands. The company operates in North America, South America, and Central America, including all Caribbean nations; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and the Asia Pacific. As of December 20, 2018, it had approximately 5,500 properties with approximately 895,000 rooms in 109 countries and territories. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Tropicana Entertainment Company Profile

Tropicana Entertainment Inc. owns and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates two casinos in Nevada; and one casino in each of Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, and New Jersey, as well as a hotel, timeshare, and casino resort property located on the island of Aruba. As of December 31, 2017, the company properties included approximately 399,000 square feet of gaming space with approximately 8,000 slot machines, 270 table games and 5,800 hotel rooms. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tropicana Entertainment Inc. is a subsidiary of Icahn Enterprises Holdings L.P.

