Home Depot Inc Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.44 Per Share (HD)

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Home Depot in a report issued on Monday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $2.44 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.50. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.71 EPS.

HD has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Sunday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective (down previously from $222.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.60.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $177.89 on Wednesday. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $215.43. The firm has a market cap of $196.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.24. Home Depot had a return on equity of 664.88% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 28th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 117,327 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.42, for a total transaction of $21,168,137.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,805,887.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 13,457 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.64, for a total value of $2,323,216.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,702,022.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 13,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,470 and have sold 137,987 shares valued at $24,769,526. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Home Depot by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,080,765 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,466,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991,462 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,120,000. Packer & Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 441.9% during the fourth quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 1,239,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,312,000 after buying an additional 1,011,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,687,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,889,985,000 after buying an additional 991,466 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 282.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,281,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $265,464,000 after buying an additional 946,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

