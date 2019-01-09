Honeywell International’s (HON) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their market perform rating on shares of Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $186.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Argus reiterated a buy rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. HSBC cut Honeywell International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $169.00 price objective on Honeywell International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $170.34.

NYSE HON traded up $1.18 on Tuesday, reaching $136.27. The company had a trading volume of 56,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,020,870. The stock has a market cap of $99.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $123.48 and a 1 year high of $167.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The conglomerate reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.75 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 6.13%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Krishna Mikkilineni sold 28,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $4,061,434.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 91,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,187,562.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 3,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $590,922.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,670.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,644 shares of company stock worth $6,597,099 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

