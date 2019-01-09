HopFed Bancorp (HFBC) Trading Up 1.3%

HopFed Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:HFBC)’s share price was up 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.75 and last traded at $18.90. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 169,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.66.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HFBC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of HopFed Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HopFed Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $94.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

HopFed Bancorp (NASDAQ:HFBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). HopFed Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that HopFed Bancorp, Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. HopFed Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.84%.

About HopFed Bancorp (NASDAQ:HFBC)

HopFed Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank USA, Inc that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including money market accounts, passbook savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits, as well as non-interest bearing, savings, and interest bearing checking accounts.

