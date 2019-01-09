Horizon Pharma (HZNP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

HZNP has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Horizon Pharma from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. JMP Securities set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Pharma and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Cowen set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Pharma and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Pharma and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Pharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.25.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $21.36 on Friday. Horizon Pharma has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Horizon Pharma had a negative net margin of 18.70% and a positive return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Horizon Pharma will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Timothy P. Walbert sold 408,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $8,795,794.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 650,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,009,702.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Pharma by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,451,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,753,000 after acquiring an additional 507,323 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Horizon Pharma by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,315,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,347,000 after acquiring an additional 617,595 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $475,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Horizon Pharma by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 187,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 20,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Horizon Pharma by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 27,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Pharma

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's marketed medicine portfolio consists of RAVICTI for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; PROCYSBI to treat nephropathic cystinosis; ACTIMMUNE for the treatment of chronic granulomatous disease and malignant osteopetrosis; BUPHENYL to treat urea cycle disorders; and QUINSAIR for the treatment of chronic pulmonary infections due to pseudomonas aeruginosa in cystic fibrosis patients.

