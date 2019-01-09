Hostess Brands (TWNK) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TWNK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. UBS Group set a $12.00 target price on shares of Hostess Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.11.

Shares of TWNK opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.47. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $15.04.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.64 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Hostess Brands by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,190,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,671,000 after buying an additional 428,147 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hostess Brands by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,190,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,671,000 after buying an additional 428,147 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hostess Brands by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,522,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,201,000 after buying an additional 164,402 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hostess Brands by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,886,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,162,000 after buying an additional 423,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hostess Brands by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,715,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,272,000 after buying an additional 886,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer coffee cakes, cinnamon rolls, honey buns, brownies, bread and buns, jumbo muffins, and eclairs under the Twinkies, CupCakes, Ding Dongs, Zingers, HoHos, Donettes, Dolly Madison, and Superior on Main brands.

