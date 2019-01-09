HSBC Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Victrex (VCT)

HSBC reissued their hold rating on shares of Victrex (LON:VCT) in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

VCT has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective (down from GBX 3,600 ($47.04)) on shares of Victrex in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Victrex to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 2,500 ($32.67) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) in a report on Friday, October 12th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Victrex to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,679.44 ($35.01).

VCT traded up GBX 52 ($0.68) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,402 ($31.39). 198,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,177. Victrex has a 12-month low of GBX 1,826 ($23.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,772 ($36.22).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 31st will be issued a GBX 128.82 ($1.68) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. This represents a dividend yield of 5.46%.

In other news, insider Richard Armitage acquired 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,318 ($30.29) per share, with a total value of £23,411.80 ($30,591.66). Also, insider Timothy (Tim) J. Cooper sold 1,807 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,228 ($29.11), for a total transaction of £40,259.96 ($52,606.77). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,021 shares of company stock valued at $2,367,536.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Victrex Polymer Solutions and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications.

