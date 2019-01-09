Hubbell (HUBB) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

Get Hubbell alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $131.00 target price on shares of Hubbell and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hubbell to a buy rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hubbell from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hubbell has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.17.

Shares of HUBB traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,625. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $91.88 and a 1 year high of $149.03. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.11. Hubbell had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hubbell will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.66%.

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $101.55 per share, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,905.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Malloy purchased 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.82 per share, for a total transaction of $100,215.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,676.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 4,388.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 993,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,690,000 after acquiring an additional 971,281 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Hubbell by 1,355.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 608,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,246,000 after acquiring an additional 566,472 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,662,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,788,000 after acquiring an additional 337,915 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hubbell by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,152,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $688,223,000 after acquiring an additional 200,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,106,000. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hubbell (HUBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.