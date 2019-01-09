Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Given a C$10.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) has been assigned a C$10.00 price objective by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HBM. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. CIBC cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.35.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$6.87. 979,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.06, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.44. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$4.51 and a 52 week high of C$12.65.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The mining company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$473.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$417.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.350000010218978 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, insider Gmt Capital Corp acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$92,140.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 68,200 shares of company stock valued at $334,952.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns four polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and a copper project in Arizona, the United States.

