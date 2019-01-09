Hudock Capital Group LLC Grows Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $552,762,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10,307.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,497,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,537,000 after buying an additional 2,473,105 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,910,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,515,000 after buying an additional 1,833,622 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11,692.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,767,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 1,752,841 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,576,000. 66.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JNJ opened at $129.96 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $118.62 and a 1 year high of $148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $342.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $20.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $148.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.89.

In related news, Director Charles Prince acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $268,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alex Gorsky sold 264,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.96, for a total transaction of $38,601,311.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 481,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,243,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 514,187 shares of company stock worth $74,951,528. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

