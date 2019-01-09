Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Huntington have underperformed the industry over the past three months. Also, estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s fourth quarter 2018 earnings release. However, the company possesses a decent earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and in-line results in the remaining two. Rising loans and deposits, along with improved credit quality are tailwinds. Also, the company's strong liquidity position keeps it well poised to expand through strategic initiatives, which will support profitability over the long run. However, consistent rise in cost base continues to deter bottom-line growth. Also, unsustainable capital-deployment activities keep us apprehensive. Further, significant exposure to commerial loans remains a concern.”

HBAN has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.50 price target (down previously from $17.75) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $12.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.35. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 42,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $624,633.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen D. Steinour acquired 17,493 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $235,805.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,768,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,278,018.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,710,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,558,000 after purchasing an additional 683,632 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,671,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,377,000 after purchasing an additional 98,561 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,394,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,331,000 after purchasing an additional 408,719 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 7,288,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,750,000 after purchasing an additional 102,903 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,953,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,819,000 after purchasing an additional 93,854 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

