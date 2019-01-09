Hyper Price Reaches $0.0084 (HYPER)

Hyper (CURRENCY:HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Hyper has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Hyper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hyper has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hyper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00002122 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002496 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00008894 BTC.

Hyper Profile

Hyper (CRYPTO:HYPER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2014. The Reddit community for Hyper is /r/hypercrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hyper’s official Twitter account is @hypercrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hyper is hypercrypto.com.

Buying and Selling Hyper

Hyper can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

