i3 Verticals (IIIV) and Its Competitors Financial Comparison

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ: IIIV) is one of 127 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare i3 Verticals to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

25.1% of i3 Verticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares i3 Verticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets i3 Verticals N/A N/A N/A i3 Verticals Competitors 4.55% 0.50% 1.09%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares i3 Verticals and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio i3 Verticals $323.51 million -$6.89 million 46.86 i3 Verticals Competitors $2.69 billion $401.77 million 0.74

i3 Verticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than i3 Verticals. i3 Verticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for i3 Verticals and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score i3 Verticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 i3 Verticals Competitors 954 4338 7982 348 2.57

i3 Verticals presently has a consensus target price of $24.40, indicating a potential downside of 7.01%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 27.38%. Given i3 Verticals’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe i3 Verticals has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

i3 Verticals competitors beat i3 Verticals on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc. provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support. Its payment processing services enable clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks. The company also licenses software; and provides ongoing support, and other point of sale-related solutions. It offers its solutions to its clients through direct sales force, as well as through a network of distribution partners, including independent software vendors, value-added resellers, independent sales organizations, and other referral partners, such as financial institutions. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.