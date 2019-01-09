Icon (ICLR) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.98-6.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.56-2.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.59 billion.Icon also updated its FY19 guidance to $6.69-6.89 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Icon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Icon from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. UBS Group set a $136.00 target price on Icon and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Icon from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Icon from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Shares of ICLR opened at $131.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.67. Icon has a one year low of $101.22 and a one year high of $155.33.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54. The business had revenue of $655.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.66 million. Icon had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Icon will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

