IDEX Co. (IEX) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 32.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in IDEX were worth $49,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the second quarter valued at about $3,508,000. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the second quarter valued at about $3,699,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in IDEX in the second quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl grew its position in IDEX by 25.0% in the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 10,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $142.00 price target on IDEX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on IDEX from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded IDEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on IDEX from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.64.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $134.90 on Wednesday. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $117.72 and a 1 year high of $157.84. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $623.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

