Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% during the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 308,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 36.4% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.8% during the third quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 370,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,272,000 after acquiring an additional 16,802 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 108,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $14,502,393.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,948,798.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 58,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,806,601.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW opened at $130.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.75 and a fifty-two week high of $179.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 63.11%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.70%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.13.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

