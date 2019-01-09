ImmunoGen (IMGN) Shares Up 10.5%

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) shot up 10.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.47 and last traded at $5.46. 2,123,074 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 3,963,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.
Several brokerages recently commented on IMGN. BidaskClub raised ImmunoGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 target price on ImmunoGen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.
The firm has a market cap of $736.51 million, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.56.
ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 673.66% and a negative net margin of 176.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Mark Alan Goldberg acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $172,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,888. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anna Berkenblit sold 5,851 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $46,808.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 132,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in ImmunoGen by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 12,315,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,460 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ImmunoGen by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,481,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,627 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ImmunoGen by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,158,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,201,000 after purchasing an additional 390,917 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in ImmunoGen by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,158,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,201,000 after purchasing an additional 390,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in ImmunoGen by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,704,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.
About ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)
ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, as well as coltuximab ravtansine, a CD19-targeting ADC, which is in Phase II trial for DLBCL.
