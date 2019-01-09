Imperial Capital Lowers JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Price Target to $25.00

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Imperial Capital from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Imperial Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JBLU. Zacks Investment Research raised JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Monday, November 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. TheStreet cut JetBlue Airways from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JetBlue Airways to $20.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.45.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. JetBlue Airways has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $23.08.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $44,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 319,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,073,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter worth $29,956,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 127,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 53 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 101 destinations in 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

