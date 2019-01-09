Imperva (IMPV) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imperva (NASDAQ:IMPV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. They currently have $62.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Imperva Inc. is engaged in the development of protection software and services for business applications and databases. The Company delivers innovative technology to give full audit accountability and separation of duties to meet regulatory compliance. It offers SecureSphere Data Security Suite to protect sensitive data from hackers and malicious insiders along with providing a fast and cost-effective route to regulatory compliance and establishes a repeatable process for data risk management. The Company’s SecureSphere offers database security solutions to secure sensitive data stored in databases, File Security solutions to protect sensitive files on file servers, storage devices, content repositories, and meet regulatory compliance mandates and Web Application Security solutions to protect web applications from cyber attacks. Imperva Inc. is headquartered in Redwood Shores, California. “

IMPV has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Imperva from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Imperva to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Imperva from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Imperva from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Macquarie cut Imperva from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.37.

Shares of NASDAQ IMPV opened at $55.73 on Friday. Imperva has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $57.65. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -199.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Imperva (NASDAQ:IMPV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. Imperva had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $91.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.24 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Imperva will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Imperva by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,962,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,591,000 after acquiring an additional 88,987 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Imperva by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,269,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,972,000 after acquiring an additional 87,042 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Imperva by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,962,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,591,000 after acquiring an additional 88,987 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Imperva by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 529,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Imperva by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 97,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 25,814 shares in the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Imperva

Imperva, Inc engages in the development, market, sale, and support of cyber security solutions that protect business critical data and applications in the cloud or on premises worldwide. The company's SecureSphere product line provides database, file, and Web application security in various data centers, including on-premises data centers, as well as in private, public, and hybrid cloud computing environments.

