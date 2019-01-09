INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (IDEXY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A., is a fashion retailer operating worldwide. The company also involves in the business of textile designing, manufacturing, and distribution. It welcomes its shoppers at its various store formats, such as Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home and Uterqüe . It has several stores in several countries. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. is headquartered in Arteixo, Spain. “

Shares of OTCMKTS IDEXY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.65. The company had a trading volume of 14,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $18.17.

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company operates 7,475 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 49 markets.

