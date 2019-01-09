Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, November 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Sunday, December 30th. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, November 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFNNF traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.88. The company had a trading volume of 37,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,300. Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $31.25.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, and powertrain and security products.

