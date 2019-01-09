Infineon Technologies (IFXA) PT Set at €29.00 by Bank of America

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been given a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IFXA. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.50 ($33.14) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.50 ($29.65) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Independent Research set a €21.50 ($25.00) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €24.57 ($28.57).

Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 52-week high of €20.42 ($23.74).

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

