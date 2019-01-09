ING Groep (INGA) Given a €14.80 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) has been assigned a €14.80 ($17.21) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.10 ($19.88) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Citigroup set a €16.30 ($18.95) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. ING Groep currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €14.35 ($16.69).

ING Groep has a twelve month low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a twelve month high of €16.69 ($19.41).

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

