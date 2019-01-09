Innoviva (INVA) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.62

Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.62 and last traded at $18.51, with a volume of 1692596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.84.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INVA. BidaskClub raised shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Innoviva currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 2.00.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $61.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. Innoviva had a net margin of 75.67% and a negative return on equity of 110.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Innoviva Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Innoviva by 179.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,026,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,641,000 after purchasing an additional 659,372 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Innoviva by 153.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 22,526 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Innoviva by 943.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 53,880 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Innoviva by 10.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,909,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,346,000 after purchasing an additional 185,825 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 70.6% in the third quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 25,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva Company Profile (NASDAQ:INVA)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI); ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI); and TRELEGY ELLIPTA (the combination FF/UMEC/VI).

