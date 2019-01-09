Maintel Holdings plc (LON:MAI) insider Kevin Stevens acquired 32 shares of Maintel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,690 ($61.28) per share, with a total value of £1,500.80 ($1,961.06).

Kevin Stevens also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Maintel alerts:

On Monday, October 29th, Kevin Stevens acquired 26 shares of Maintel stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 600 ($7.84) per share, with a total value of £156 ($203.84).

MAI opened at GBX 465 ($6.08) on Wednesday. Maintel Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 600 ($7.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,080 ($14.11).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Maintel in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/09/insider-buying-maintel-holdings-plc-mai-insider-purchases-32-shares-of-stock.html.

Maintel Company Profile

Maintel Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides managed communications services for the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Managed Service and Technology Sales, Telecommunications Network Services, and Mobile Services.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Maintel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maintel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.