Insider Selling: Forty Seven Inc (FTSV) Insider Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $124,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ FTSV opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. Forty Seven Inc has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $23.83.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.17). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Forty Seven Inc will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTSV. BTIG Research began coverage on Forty Seven in a report on Friday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Forty Seven in a report on Sunday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.66 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forty Seven from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Forty Seven from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forty Seven by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 572,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 338,489 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forty Seven by 1,203.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 446,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 412,129 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Forty Seven by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 346,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 117,142 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forty Seven in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,333,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Forty Seven in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,000,000. Institutional investors own 41.44% of the company’s stock.

Forty Seven Company Profile

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors.

