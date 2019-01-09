Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) Chairman Sells 8,700 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $943,254.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 22,584,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,580,915.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Morningstar stock opened at $108.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $261.30 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 18.50%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MORN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,636,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,085,000 after buying an additional 40,273 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Morningstar by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,636,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,085,000 after acquiring an additional 40,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Morningstar by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 794,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,030,000 after acquiring an additional 11,145 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Morningstar by 4.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 781,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,378,000 after acquiring an additional 33,559 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Morningstar by 7.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 643,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,051,000 after acquiring an additional 42,870 shares during the period. 40.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/09/insider-selling-morningstar-inc-morn-chairman-sells-8700-shares-of-stock.html.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Recommended Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.