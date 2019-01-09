Insider Selling: Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) EVP Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $492,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Paul T. Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 7th, Paul T. Johnson sold 4,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00.

VCRA stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.63. 487,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.46. Vocera Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $22.43 and a 52 week high of $42.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.77 and a beta of 0.24.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $47.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCRA. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,419 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period.

VCRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vocera Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.78.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

