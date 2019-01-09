Insys Therapeutics Inc (INSY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.93 Million

Brokerages expect Insys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INSY) to post $17.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Insys Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.71 million. Insys Therapeutics reported sales of $31.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insys Therapeutics will report full year sales of $83.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $83.10 million to $84.43 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $72.42 million, with estimates ranging from $56.25 million to $84.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Insys Therapeutics.

Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.05 million. Insys Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 128.88% and a negative return on equity of 266.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.30) earnings per share.

INSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Insys Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Insys Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Insys Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning bought a new position in Insys Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insys Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,232,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Insys Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Insys Therapeutics by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 285,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 100,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Insys Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,637,505 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,096,000 after buying an additional 193,740 shares in the last quarter. 17.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INSY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.48. 369,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,496. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 2.07. Insys Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $11.65.

Insys Therapeutics Company Profile

Insys Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes supportive care products. The company markets SUBSYS, a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain in opioid-tolerant adult patients; and SYNDROS, an orally administered liquid formulation of dronabinol for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and anorexia associated with weight loss in patients with AIDS.

