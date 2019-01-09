Intec Pharma (NTEC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

NTEC has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 price target on Intec Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Roth Capital started coverage on Intec Pharma in a research report on Friday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Intec Pharma in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTEC opened at $8.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.40. Intec Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $8.50.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts predict that Intec Pharma will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTEC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intec Pharma during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Intec Pharma by 484.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 73,684 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in Intec Pharma during the second quarter worth about $4,951,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Intec Pharma by 8.7% during the second quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,962,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,035,000 after buying an additional 238,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intec Pharma during the second quarter worth about $660,000. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intec Pharma Company Profile

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

