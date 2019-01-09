IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl Inc (NASDAQ:IPCI) (TSE:I) shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. 16,353 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 548,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IPCI. ValuEngine raised IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Maxim Group set a $6.00 price objective on IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th.

Get IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl alerts:

IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl (NASDAQ:IPCI) (TSE:I) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million.

WARNING: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/09/intellipharmaceutics-intl-ipci-shares-up-3-6.html.

About IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl (NASDAQ:IPCI)

IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in Canada. It develops various drug delivery systems and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.