International Paper Co (IP) Shares Bought by Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A

Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A increased its holdings in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A’s holdings in International Paper were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in International Paper in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the second quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter worth about $140,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

NYSE IP traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.75. 134,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,286,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13. International Paper Co has a 12-month low of $37.55 and a 12-month high of $66.94.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 13.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.31%.

International Paper announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $430.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “International Paper Co (IP) Shares Bought by Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/09/international-paper-co-ip-shares-bought-by-trust-department-mb-financial-bank-n-a.html.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.