International Paper (IP) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Wells Fargo & Co

International Paper (NYSE:IP) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday. Argus cut their price objective on International Paper from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Stephens set a $57.00 price objective on International Paper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on International Paper from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $43.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13. International Paper has a 52-week low of $37.55 and a 52-week high of $66.94.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 13.68%. Equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 9th that allows the company to repurchase $430.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,253,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,536,091,000 after buying an additional 101,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in International Paper by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 31,253,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,536,091,000 after buying an additional 101,749 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in International Paper by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,723,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,184,000 after buying an additional 439,685 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in International Paper by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,542,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,109,000 after buying an additional 284,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in International Paper by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,477,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,793,000 after buying an additional 555,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

