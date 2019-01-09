Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Invesco were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVZ. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IVZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $29.00 price target on shares of Invesco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.73.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.53. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $966.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.49 million. Invesco had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/09/invesco-ltd-ivz-shares-sold-by-new-mexico-educational-retirement-board.html.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.