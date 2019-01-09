Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) Shares Bought by Astor Investment Management LLC

Astor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 671,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,293 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 11.1% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $61,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $309,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,711,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $15,116,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $713,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.54. The stock had a trading volume of 22,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,223. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $108.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th were paid a $0.5321 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 24th. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

